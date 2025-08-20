Left Menu

Pioneering Breastfeeding Excellence: Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College Achieves Global Milestone

Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre in Pune has been awarded the 2025–2027 IBCLC Care Award, becoming the first Indian hospital to receive this honor consecutively. The accolade underscores the institution's dedication to superior lactation and breastfeeding support services, primarily through the Yashoda Advanced Human Milk Bank.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 20-08-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 14:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant achievement, Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre, Pimpri, Pune, has been honored with the prestigious IBCLC Care Award for 2025–2027. This distinction, awarded by the International Board of Lactation Consultant Examiners and the International Lactation Consultant Association, marks the institution as the first in India to receive the accolade for two consecutive terms.

The award recognizes the institution's unwavering commitment to providing exemplary lactation and breastfeeding support services, particularly highlighting the Yashoda Advanced Human Milk Bank. Since its inception in 2013, the facility has played a critical role in improving neonatal health outcomes by supplying safe, donor human milk to vulnerable infants, thereby significantly reducing neonatal mortality rates.

Leaders like Dr. Shailaja Mane and Dr. Rekha Arcot emphasize the collaborative efforts of various departments and the dedication of their team in achieving this global recognition. Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College continues to set benchmarks in clinical care and medical education, reaffirming its mission to advance infant and maternal health through innovative practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

