Irish Property Market Surge: June Sees Notable Growth

Irish house prices experienced a significant monthly increase of 0.9% in June, the highest since November. On an annual basis, home prices rose by 7.8%, maintaining the growth rate seen in the previous month.

  • Country:
  • Ireland

In June, Irish house prices exhibited a notable monthly growth of 0.9%, marking the most substantial increase since November of the prior year, as reported by the Central Statistics Office on Wednesday.

Overall, home prices throughout the nation increased by 7.8% over the 12 months leading to June. This growth rate has remained unchanged from the previous month, according to the official data.

The steady rise in property prices suggests a sustained demand in the Irish housing market despite economic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

