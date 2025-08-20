Irish Property Market Surge: June Sees Notable Growth

In June, Irish house prices exhibited a notable monthly growth of 0.9%, marking the most substantial increase since November of the prior year, as reported by the Central Statistics Office on Wednesday.

Overall, home prices throughout the nation increased by 7.8% over the 12 months leading to June. This growth rate has remained unchanged from the previous month, according to the official data.

The steady rise in property prices suggests a sustained demand in the Irish housing market despite economic challenges.

