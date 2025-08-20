Left Menu

Global Stars Unite for Women's Health: New Breast Cancer Center Inaugurated

Philanthropist Mrs. Sudha Reddy, Miss World 2025 Opal Suchata Chuangsri, and Miss Asia 2025 Krishnah Gravidez inaugurated a new Breast Cancer Screening Centre in Dokiparru, Andhra Pradesh. Supported by the Sudha Reddy Foundation and MEIL Foundation, it offers free breast cancer screening for rural women, highlighting global solidarity for women's health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 20-08-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 16:24 IST
Global Stars Unite for Women's Health: New Breast Cancer Center Inaugurated
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A new Breast Cancer Screening Centre in Dokiparru, Krishna District, promises improved health outcomes for rural women, inaugurated by philanthropist Mrs. Sudha Reddy, Miss World 2025 Opal Suchata Chuangsri, and Miss Asia 2025 Krishnah Gravidez.

The centre, established by the Sudha Reddy Foundation and MEIL Foundation, focuses on providing free breast cancer screening and early detection services to women in rural Andhra Pradesh, addressing a critical health issue in India.

The initiative is bolstered by heartfelt community involvement and is complemented by the announcement of Pink Power Run 2.0, a significant awareness event planned in Hyderabad to further support women's health initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

