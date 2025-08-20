Global Stars Unite for Women's Health: New Breast Cancer Center Inaugurated

A new Breast Cancer Screening Centre in Dokiparru, Krishna District, promises improved health outcomes for rural women, inaugurated by philanthropist Mrs. Sudha Reddy, Miss World 2025 Opal Suchata Chuangsri, and Miss Asia 2025 Krishnah Gravidez.

The centre, established by the Sudha Reddy Foundation and MEIL Foundation, focuses on providing free breast cancer screening and early detection services to women in rural Andhra Pradesh, addressing a critical health issue in India.

The initiative is bolstered by heartfelt community involvement and is complemented by the announcement of Pink Power Run 2.0, a significant awareness event planned in Hyderabad to further support women's health initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)