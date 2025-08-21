Priyanka Gandhi Pushes for Health Advancements in Wayanad

In a bid to address pressing health issues in Wayanad, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra engaged in talks with Health Minister J P Nadda. During their meeting on Thursday, Vadra sought to expedite crucial health projects, particularly the functioning of the Medical College in Mananthavadi.

Vadra emphasized the need for enhanced healthcare facilities for Wayanad's tribal population, highlighting specific health challenges they face. The discussion also covered the pending National Health Mission (NHM) funds and the need for a specialized trauma center to tackle frequent animal attacks in the area.

Additionally, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reiterated a long-standing demand for the establishment of an AIIMS in Kerala, expressing hope that Minister Nadda would prioritize these urgent health concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)