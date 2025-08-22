Gaza Hunger Crisis: The Alarming Numbers Behind the Supply Shortages

The hunger crisis in Gaza has reached a critical juncture, exacerbated by a severe shortage of fortified milk and specialized nutritious pastes essential for children and other vulnerable groups. Aid agencies and the United Nations have sounded the alarm over surging malnutrition rates, which have resulted in increased fatalities, especially among children.

According to figures from Gaza's Health Ministry, corroborated by the World Health Organisation, the death toll from malnutrition and starvation has spiked significantly. In recent weeks alone, reports revealed that 133 individuals, many of them children, succumbed to the crisis in August.

Despite Israel loosening restrictions and allowing more food into Gaza since late July, the aid volumes remain insufficient. The chaotic distribution of supplies means life-saving supplements are not reaching those who need them most. As the situation deteriorates rapidly, experts stress the urgent need for increased food imports and effective distribution measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)