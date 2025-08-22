Left Menu

Rising Temperatures: The Silent Threat to Global Workforce Health

A UN report reveals that extreme heat significantly drops workforce productivity and presents severe health risks. The WHO and WMO urge urgent intervention to address this crisis, highlighting the need for culturally sensitive and economically fair solutions, involving policy changes, technology, and deeper research for effective heat stress management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 16:39 IST
Rising Temperatures: The Silent Threat to Global Workforce Health
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Global workforce productivity diminishes markedly as temperatures soar, according to a new United Nations report, which discloses that every degree increase past 20°C results in a 2-3% drop in productivity.

The report, produced by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), draws from decades of research to underscore the direct threat workplace heat stress poses to workers' health and productivity.

Special attention is called to vulnerable populations, economic disparities, and the integration of cultural context into climate adaptation strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025