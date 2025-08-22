Left Menu

Cashless Conundrum in Indian Healthcare: AHPI vs. Bajaj Allianz

The Association of Healthcare Providers - India (AHPI) has advised its members to cease cashless treatment for Bajaj Allianz policyholders, citing unresolved payment issues and inadequate rate revisions. Bajaj Allianz is in talks with AHPI to address the issue, emphasizing its commitment to fair hospitalisation experiences.

The Association of Healthcare Providers - India (AHPI), representing over 15,200 hospitals nationally, has instructed its members in North India to suspend cashless treatment for Bajaj Allianz General Insurance policyholders starting September 1. This follows complaints regarding outdated reimbursement rates and delayed payments.

Bajaj Allianz expressed surprise at AHPI's decision, emphasizing its focus on providing policyholders with quality services and fair rates. The insurance provider is actively working with AHPI to negotiate a customer-centric solution. Meanwhile, AHPI criticized the insurer for not responding to earlier communications regarding the issues raised.

Medical inflation, driven by rising costs, was cited by AHPI as a key factor for their action, as maintaining outdated payment rates jeopardizes patient care. A similar notice has been served to Care Health Insurance, demanding a response by August 31, 2025. AHPI remains open to constructive discussions with insurers for the benefit of patients and healthcare providers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

