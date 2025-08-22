Karnataka Unveils High-Tech Dialysis Hub

Karnataka took a significant step towards improving public health care on Friday as Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao inaugurated a modern dialysis centre at the Cottonpet Primary Health Centre. The facility is named in honor of Rao's father, the late former chief minister R Gundu Rao.

Constructed at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore, this latest health installation is located on the second floor of the health centre, bringing with it 10 advanced dialysis machines. It forms part of a broader initiative to bolster medical services in the state.

Minister Rao highlighted that under the Public-Private Partnership model, 800 new single-use dialyser machines have been deployed across government-run dialysis facilities, promising enhanced patient care and reduced infection risks.

