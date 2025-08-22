Left Menu

Karnataka Unveils High-Tech Dialysis Hub

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao inaugurated a state-of-the-art dialysis centre in Cottonpet, named after his father, R Gundu Rao. This centre features 10 dialysis machines, part of a statewide initiative to enhance quality dialysis services through 800 new machines in public hospitals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-08-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 22:28 IST
Karnataka Unveils High-Tech Dialysis Hub
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka took a significant step towards improving public health care on Friday as Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao inaugurated a modern dialysis centre at the Cottonpet Primary Health Centre. The facility is named in honor of Rao's father, the late former chief minister R Gundu Rao.

Constructed at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore, this latest health installation is located on the second floor of the health centre, bringing with it 10 advanced dialysis machines. It forms part of a broader initiative to bolster medical services in the state.

Minister Rao highlighted that under the Public-Private Partnership model, 800 new single-use dialyser machines have been deployed across government-run dialysis facilities, promising enhanced patient care and reduced infection risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Halts Offshore Wind Project Amid Security Concerns

Trump Administration Halts Offshore Wind Project Amid Security Concerns

 Global
2
Brazil Rejects Hotel Subsidy Plan Ahead of UN Climate Summit

Brazil Rejects Hotel Subsidy Plan Ahead of UN Climate Summit

 Global
3
Trump Nominates Sergio Gor as U.S. Ambassador to India Amid Trade Tensions

Trump Nominates Sergio Gor as U.S. Ambassador to India Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
4
Trump Secures US Stake in Intel Amid National Security Concerns

Trump Secures US Stake in Intel Amid National Security Concerns

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025