Shedding Light on the Vitamin D Dilemma

Vitamin D's significance has surged due to its link with various diseases. About 40% of Europeans, 24% of Americans, and 37% of Canadians lack sufficient levels. While supplements can aid those deficient, indiscriminate use risks hypervitaminosis D, highlighting the need for careful management and further research.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barcelona | Updated: 23-08-2025 11:29 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 11:29 IST
Vitamin D's relevance has grown due to its association with numerous diseases. Recent studies indicate that a considerable segment of populations in Europe, the US, and Canada suffers from vitamin D deficiency, with 40%, 24%, and 37%, respectively, lacking adequate levels.

The nutrient is crucial for immune system regulation and can be sourced from sunlight exposure and specific foods like oily fish and dairy. However, over-reliance on supplements without medical guidance has raised concerns about hypervitaminosis D, a condition caused by excessive vitamin D.

Experts recommend cautious supplementation since indiscriminate intake can lead to severe health issues. Despite its benefits, calling vitamin D a 'supervitamin' is misleading given current evidence, underscoring the need for continued research.

(With inputs from agencies.)

