Breakthrough Herbal Patent Paves Way for Obesity Management

Researchers from Gauhati University's Zoology Department earn a patent for a plant-based solution tackling obesity. The patent, combining Phyllanthus urinaria and Adhatoda vasica nees, marks the first use of these plants for weight management. Laboratory trials showed effective results, blending traditional remedies with modern science.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 23-08-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 19:00 IST
In a significant development, four researchers from Gauhati University's Zoology Department have received a patent for a novel plant-based formulation aimed at combating obesity and its complications.

The Indian Patent Office granted patent number 569904 on August 20, recognizing the innovative herbal blend of Phyllanthus urinaria and Adhatoda vasica nees, traditionally used in different ailments, now united to address obesity for the first time.

Laboratory trials on mice revealed promising results including reduced body fat and cholesterol levels. This breakthrough heralds a safer, plant-based alternative for obesity management, bridging ancient remedies and modern science.

