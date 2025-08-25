Crisis in Botswana: Medical Supply Chain Breakdown

Botswana is grappling with a severe health emergency as President Duma Boko announced the failure of the national medical supply chain. The crisis has prompted the military to take charge of distributing essential medicines and supplies to remote regions.

Financial strains, partly due to a downturn in the global diamond market and cuts in U.S. health assistance, have hampered Botswana's budget. A recent emergency fund of 250 million pula was approved to procure critical medical essentials.

The health ministry reported alarming shortages in essential medicines and medical items, as government procurement prices were inflated, causing inefficiencies and losses in the already fragile health supply network.

