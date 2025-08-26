Left Menu

Innovative Technique Revolutionizes Arterio-Venous Fistula Management

A new minimally invasive banding technique developed by PGIMER offers a cost-effective solution for managing high-flow arterio-venous fistulae in dialysis patients. This groundbreaking method, costing approximately Rs 5,000, significantly reduces patient risk and treatment costs, providing broader access and improved outcomes for those affected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-08-2025 12:33 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 12:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An innovative and minimally invasive banding technique, developed by the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), is set to transform the management of arterio-venous fistulae complications among dialysis patients.

This pioneering method, hailed as a major advancement in nephrology care, costs approximately Rs 5,000 per procedure, a stark reduction from the traditional Rs 50,000, thereby making it accessible to a wider range of patients.

Profs Vivek Lal and H S Kohli of PGIMER emphasized the potential of the technique to improve the quality of life for dialysis patients, as this solution effectively addresses high-flow fistula complications while significantly cutting down costs and reducing patient risk.

