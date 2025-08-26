Innovative Technique Revolutionizes Arterio-Venous Fistula Management
A new minimally invasive banding technique developed by PGIMER offers a cost-effective solution for managing high-flow arterio-venous fistulae in dialysis patients. This groundbreaking method, costing approximately Rs 5,000, significantly reduces patient risk and treatment costs, providing broader access and improved outcomes for those affected.
- Country:
- India
An innovative and minimally invasive banding technique, developed by the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), is set to transform the management of arterio-venous fistulae complications among dialysis patients.
This pioneering method, hailed as a major advancement in nephrology care, costs approximately Rs 5,000 per procedure, a stark reduction from the traditional Rs 50,000, thereby making it accessible to a wider range of patients.
Profs Vivek Lal and H S Kohli of PGIMER emphasized the potential of the technique to improve the quality of life for dialysis patients, as this solution effectively addresses high-flow fistula complications while significantly cutting down costs and reducing patient risk.