Innovative Technique Revolutionizes Arterio-Venous Fistula Management

An innovative and minimally invasive banding technique, developed by the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), is set to transform the management of arterio-venous fistulae complications among dialysis patients.

This pioneering method, hailed as a major advancement in nephrology care, costs approximately Rs 5,000 per procedure, a stark reduction from the traditional Rs 50,000, thereby making it accessible to a wider range of patients.

Profs Vivek Lal and H S Kohli of PGIMER emphasized the potential of the technique to improve the quality of life for dialysis patients, as this solution effectively addresses high-flow fistula complications while significantly cutting down costs and reducing patient risk.