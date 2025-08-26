Left Menu

Deadly Maternal Risks in Nigeria: The Crisis Deepens

In Nigeria, maternal deaths are alarmingly high due to factors like Boko Haram insurgency and decreased foreign aid. Women face extreme medical risks as health facilities and personnel are scarce. The withdrawal of significant foreign aid has worsened the situation, jeopardizing maternal health care further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Konduga | Updated: 26-08-2025 12:40 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 12:40 IST
Deadly Maternal Risks in Nigeria: The Crisis Deepens
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nigeria faces an alarming crisis in maternal health care, exacerbated by the resurgence of Boko Haram and the severe reduction in foreign aid. Women in the northeast, like Aisha Muhammed, struggle with life-threatening conditions during pregnancy due to insufficient medical facilities and personnel.

The withdrawal of U.S. funding has hit Nigeria's health sector hard, leading to a desperate shortfall in resources necessary for maternal care. As a result, more women are at risk of maternal morbidity and mortality, highlighting the urgent need for international and local intervention.

Efforts to recruit health workers remain hampered by insecurity, and dwindling aid seems to have shifted global attention to other crises. Amidst these challenges, there is a pressing need for concerted efforts to ensure safe access to vital maternal health services for Nigeria's women.

TRENDING

1
A Jurist's Transition: Sudershan Reddy's Vice Presidential Bid

A Jurist's Transition: Sudershan Reddy's Vice Presidential Bid

 India
2
Australia Expels Iran's Ambassador Amid Accusations of Antisemitic Arson Attacks

Australia Expels Iran's Ambassador Amid Accusations of Antisemitic Arson Att...

 Global
3
Japan Tightens Entrepreneur Visa Rules Amid Policy Shift

Japan Tightens Entrepreneur Visa Rules Amid Policy Shift

 Japan
4
Shanghai Stocks See Decline After Hitting 10-Year High

Shanghai Stocks See Decline After Hitting 10-Year High

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sharing the Load: Turning Everyday Laundry into a Driver of Sustainable Development

Cross-Border Migration’s Hidden Cost: Widening Gender Gap in Latin America’s Workforce

From School to Marriage: How Droughts in Childhood Limit Women’s Futures Across Generations

Study Finds Peru’s Taxes and Transfers Deepen Gender Inequality in Urban Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025