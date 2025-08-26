Deadly Maternal Risks in Nigeria: The Crisis Deepens

Nigeria faces an alarming crisis in maternal health care, exacerbated by the resurgence of Boko Haram and the severe reduction in foreign aid. Women in the northeast, like Aisha Muhammed, struggle with life-threatening conditions during pregnancy due to insufficient medical facilities and personnel.

The withdrawal of U.S. funding has hit Nigeria's health sector hard, leading to a desperate shortfall in resources necessary for maternal care. As a result, more women are at risk of maternal morbidity and mortality, highlighting the urgent need for international and local intervention.

Efforts to recruit health workers remain hampered by insecurity, and dwindling aid seems to have shifted global attention to other crises. Amidst these challenges, there is a pressing need for concerted efforts to ensure safe access to vital maternal health services for Nigeria's women.