A recent study has scrutinized how popular AI chatbots respond to suicide-related questions, noting that their approach to high-risk inquiries could be inconsistent. Published in the journal Psychiatric Services, this research underscores the need for refined safety standards as more individuals, including children, rely on AI chatbots for mental health assistance.

Conducted by the RAND Corporation, the study involved evaluating the responses of OpenAI's ChatGPT, Google's Gemini, and Anthropic's Claude to suicide-related queries. Researchers categorized questions by risk level, from high to low, and observed various response patterns. While chatbots generally avoided providing explicit how-to guidance, responses to indirect high-risk prompts varied.

The RAND report raises significant ethical concerns for AI developers, emphasizing the importance of setting clear safety benchmarks for virtual interactions in mental health contexts. With more people turning to AI instead of conventional mental health services, the study advocates for establishing guardrails to ensure chatbots dispense information responsibly and safely.

