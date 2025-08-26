Delhi's Vector-Borne Disease Tracker: Dengue Declines, Malaria Surges

Delhi has reported 412 dengue cases as of August 23, which is slightly lower than 425 cases during the same period in 2024 and significantly less than the previous year's 942 cases.

No fatalities have been reported this year, marking an improvement from 11 deaths in 2024 and 19 in 2023.

Meanwhile, malaria cases in the capital have reached 191, surpassing last year's figure of 181 for the same timeframe. Chikungunya cases have also seen an uptick, with 32 infections noted so far this year.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has ramped up anti-mosquito measures, conducting over 2.67 crore household inspections since January, identifying and addressing mosquito breeding sites.

Despite the decrease in dengue cases, officials urge vigilance as peak season approaches and advocate for continued public cooperation in maintaining dry surroundings to prevent mosquito breeding.

(With inputs from agencies.)