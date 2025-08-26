Assam's Healthcare Revolution: 100% Free Essential Drugs for All

The Assam government has reached a milestone by ensuring that 100% of free essential drugs are available across public health facilities in the state, Health Minister Ashok Singhal announced on Tuesday.

During a press conference, Singhal detailed that Rs 378.67 crore was spent on procuring these drugs in the 2024-25 financial period, while Rs 445.73 crore has been allocated for the ongoing fiscal year. He highlighted that this move has significantly improved healthcare outcomes and accessibility for vulnerable groups, minimizing their financial burdens. The state has made these drugs available in all health facilities, including district and sub-district hospitals, as well as other healthcare centers.

Singhal emphasized that the free drug service is a flagship program under the National Health Mission, implemented in collaboration with the Assam Medical Services Corporation Limited. The initiative not only guarantees the quality of medicines but also involves raising awareness among healthcare providers and patients about this pivotal program. 'Our aim is to provide quality healthcare services to all citizens, and this initiative marks a significant step toward that goal,' he asserted.