Kung Ming-hsin Takes Helm as Taiwan's New Economy Minister

Taiwan's government has announced the appointment of Kung Ming-hsin as the new minister for economic affairs, following the resignation of the previous minister due to health issues. The decision was disclosed on Wednesday.

Kung Ming-hsin transitions to this critical role from his past position as the cabinet secretary-general, bringing valuable experience to the ministry.

Notably, Kung has served on the board of TSMC, the world's leading contract chip manufacturer, representing the interests of a major shareholder, the National Development Fund.

