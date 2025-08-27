Kung Ming-hsin Takes Helm as Taiwan's New Economy Minister
Kung Ming-hsin has been appointed as Taiwan's new economy minister after his predecessor stepped down for health reasons. Previously, Kung served as cabinet secretary-general and held a board position at TSMC, representing the National Development Fund.
Taiwan's government has announced the appointment of Kung Ming-hsin as the new minister for economic affairs, following the resignation of the previous minister due to health issues. The decision was disclosed on Wednesday.
Kung Ming-hsin transitions to this critical role from his past position as the cabinet secretary-general, bringing valuable experience to the ministry.
Notably, Kung has served on the board of TSMC, the world's leading contract chip manufacturer, representing the interests of a major shareholder, the National Development Fund.
