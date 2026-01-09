Netherlands Navigates Uncharted Waters with Minority Cabinet Formation

In a significant political development, the Netherlands is on the brink of forming a rare minority cabinet. Leaders of the centrist D66, the conservative Christian Democrats, and the right-wing VVD announced ongoing negotiations toward this end last Friday.

Despite holding only 66 of 150 seats in the lower house, prospective Prime Minister Rob Jetten is optimistic about steering the government ahead. Jetten, who could become the Netherlands' youngest and first openly gay prime minister, emphasized the necessity of collaborative policy-making in the polarized parliament.

This minority coalition reflects ongoing challenges in Dutch politics, as mainstream parties reject collaboration with anti-Muslim populist Geert Wilders. Discussions proceed without a clear Senate majority, making governance in the fractured landscape demanding but necessary.

