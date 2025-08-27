Left Menu

Common Painkillers' Role in Amplifying Antibiotic Resistance Revealed

A new study reveals that common painkillers like ibuprofen and paracetamol can amplify the growth of antibiotic-resistant bacteria, highlighting the complex nature of antibiotic resistance. The research underscores the importance of considering how non-antibiotic medications may influence this public health threat, urging mindful combinations of drugs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 14:58 IST
A recent study has unveiled that everyday painkillers, such as ibuprofen and paracetamol, may contribute to the amplification of antibiotic-resistant bacteria, thus escalating public health threats. This revelation indicates that non-antibiotic drugs can drive antibiotic resistance by encouraging bacteria to evolve into more resilient organisms.

Published in the journal 'npj Antimicrobials and Resistance,' the study suggests a more intricate picture of antibiotic resistance, challenging the conventional focus solely on antibiotics. According to Rietie Venter, the lead researcher and associate professor at the University of South Australia, these findings invite a reconsideration of how common medications interact with antibiotics.

The study highlighted that bacteria, when exposed to ciprofloxacin alongside ibuprofen and paracetamol, developed faster into highly resistant strains. Moreover, other drugs, such as metformin and atorvastatin, also showed potential in influencing resistance. The findings call for careful drug combinations to maintain antibiotic efficacy, emphasizing future research on long-term medication impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

