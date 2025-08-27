Eyes as the Window: Early Detection of Alzheimer's through Routine Eye Tests

A groundbreaking study has found that routine eye tests might serve as an invaluable tool in detecting early signs of Alzheimer's disease, even before the onset of symptoms.

Published in the journal Alzheimer's and Dementia, the research draws connections between retinal blood vessel abnormalities in mice and a common gene variant that heightens Alzheimer's risk, according to lead researcher Alaina Reagan from The Jackson Laboratory.

By examining twisted and narrow blood vessels in the retina, researchers hope to gain insights into broader systemic issues, such as hypertension, that might impact brain health and contribute to cognitive decline.

