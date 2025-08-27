Left Menu

Eyes as the Window: Early Detection of Alzheimer's through Routine Eye Tests

New research suggests that routine eye examinations could potentially reveal early indicators of Alzheimer's disease. The study highlights how changes in the retina's blood vessels may reflect cognitive decline, reinforcing the retina's role as a biomarker for this neurodegenerative disease. Early diagnostics could transform Alzheimer's prevention strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 17:30 IST
Eyes as the Window: Early Detection of Alzheimer's through Routine Eye Tests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A groundbreaking study has found that routine eye tests might serve as an invaluable tool in detecting early signs of Alzheimer's disease, even before the onset of symptoms.

Published in the journal Alzheimer's and Dementia, the research draws connections between retinal blood vessel abnormalities in mice and a common gene variant that heightens Alzheimer's risk, according to lead researcher Alaina Reagan from The Jackson Laboratory.

By examining twisted and narrow blood vessels in the retina, researchers hope to gain insights into broader systemic issues, such as hypertension, that might impact brain health and contribute to cognitive decline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Heroic Rescue at Seelampur: Woman Saved from Train Tracks

Heroic Rescue at Seelampur: Woman Saved from Train Tracks

 India
2
Denmark's Apology: Unveiling Greenland's Reproductive Rights Violations

Denmark's Apology: Unveiling Greenland's Reproductive Rights Violations

 Global
3
Ukraine Condemns Russia's Proposed Withdrawal from Anti-Torture Treaty

Ukraine Condemns Russia's Proposed Withdrawal from Anti-Torture Treaty

 Ukraine
4
Ideological Showdown: Reddy's Vice Presidential Bid Highlights Political Divide

Ideological Showdown: Reddy's Vice Presidential Bid Highlights Political Div...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025