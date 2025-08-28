Left Menu

Revolution in Pediatric Surgery: Dr. Chandrasekharam's 900th Laparoscopic Pyeloplasty

Dr. V.V.S. Chandrasekharam has performed his 900th laparoscopic pyeloplasty at Ankura Hospital, marking a global milestone in pediatric surgery. The procedure treats ureteropelvic junction obstruction in children. Ankura is recognized for its high success rate and commitment to advanced pediatric care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-08-2025 11:31 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 11:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad, August 2025 - Ankura Hospital for Women and Children announced a significant achievement in pediatric surgery. Dr. V.V.S. Chandrasekharam, Chief of Pediatric Surgery, completed his 900th laparoscopic pyeloplasty, the highest number performed by a surgeon worldwide. This procedure is vital for treating ureteropelvic junction obstruction, preserving kidney function in affected children.

The laparoscopic technique, known as keyhole surgery, allows for reduced pain, quicker recovery, minimal scarring, and less blood loss. Dr. Chandrasekharam highlighted its transformative impact on pediatric urology. He is internationally recognized with extensive experience and a history of pioneering minimally invasive techniques.

Ankura reports a success rate of 97-98% for these surgeries, showcasing their effectiveness. Congratulating Dr. Chandrasekharam, Dr. KK Durga Prasad emphasized Ankura's commitment to setting new benchmarks in pediatric care. The hospital network, with 14 centers in India, remains dedicated to women and children's healthcare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

