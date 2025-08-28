Introducing Health360: Redefining Healthcare with Zurich Kotak

Zurich Kotak General Insurance has unveiled Health360, a new retail health insurance product designed to cater to the evolving needs of its customers amidst rising medical costs. This product stands out with 'Premium Secure', ensuring consistent premium rates until a claim is made, alongside diverse plan variants: Silver, Gold, and Platinum.

Health360 introduces multiple benefits, like the 'Cash Bag' for renewing rewards, 'One Plus Benefit' for future spouse inclusion, and comprehensive global cover. Additional features focus on reducing out-of-pocket costs and maximizing coverage, with flexible options to reduce waiting periods for pre-existing and specified diseases from three and two years to just one.

Leading the launch, MD and CEO Mr. Alok Agarwal emphasized the policy's aim to provide a holistic, adaptable healthcare solution that offers peace of mind through its extensive healthcare protection range of Rs. 5 lakhs to Rs. 1 crore. This modern product aligns with Zurich Kotak's strategy to redefine industry standards and cater to diverse customer segments with value-based insurance solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)