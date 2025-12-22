South African Recruits Trapped in Russian Mercenary Scam
Dubandlela's 20-year-old son became embroiled in a recruitment scam, believing he was to receive training as a VIP bodyguard in Russia. Instead, he and 16 other South Africans found themselves conscripted into Russian military forces in Ukraine. The South African government is working to secure their release.
Dubandlela, a South African father, was filled with pride when his son was invited to receive elite security training in Russia. However, this pride turned to devastation as his son and 16 others became victims of a recruitment scam landing them in Ukraine as part of Russian military forces.
The South African government is treating this case with utmost urgency, as emphasized by President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesman. The recruits, mistakenly enlisted into Russian forces, face life-threatening conditions near the front lines in the Donbas region, where they live without basic necessities.
Amidst these harrowing conditions, South African authorities, including the elite police unit 'Hawks,' have launched an investigation that highlights the alleged involvement of Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla. The situation remains tense as multi-agency efforts are underway to secure the safety and return of these young men.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Czech Security Council to Review Western-Financed Ammunition Scheme for Ukraine
EIB Disburses €74m to Sustain Ukraine’s Services, Transport and Energy Resilience
Game-Changing Interceptors: Ukraine's Drone Defense Revolution
Dmitriev's Diplomatic Mission: U.S.-Russia Talks on Ukraine
Russia Claims Capture of Vilcha Amid Eastern Ukraine Conflict