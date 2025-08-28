Left Menu

Blujepa: A New Frontier in Antibiotic Treatment

Britain's medicines regulator has greenlit GSK's antibiotic Blujepa for urinary tract infections in females, marking the first approval of its kind in nearly 30 years. Targeting resistant bacteria, the drug could bolster GSK's revenue streams as it expands its infectious disease portfolio.

28-08-2025
In a significant development, Britain's medicines regulator has approved GSK's antibiotic pill, Blujepa, designed to treat uncomplicated urinary tract infections in females. This move is expected to enhance the pharmaceutical company's efforts to diversify its revenue amid mounting competitive pressures.

Blujepa's active ingredient, gepotidacin, uniquely inhibits essential bacterial enzymes, making it effective against drug-resistant infections like E. coli, according to the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). Approved for use in females aged 12 and older, the medication represents the first of its kind in almost three decades.

GSK celebrates this milestone and plans to collaborate with UK health bodies to ensure access to Blujepa. This approval, following the U.S. FDA's earlier nod, signals GSK's strategic expansion in its infectious diseases segment, projecting significant future revenues amid challenges such as looming HIV treatment patent expirations.

