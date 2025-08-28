Hua Medicine's Breakthrough: Pioneering Diabetes Treatment and Global Expansion

Hua Medicine has disclosed its unaudited consolidated results for the first half of 2025, highlighting substantial growth and promising R&D developments. Core to its success is HuaTangNing, a diabetes treatment that has seen doubled sales figures, supported by new marketing strategies and inclusion in China's National Reimbursement Drug List.

Having transitioned to independent commercialization this year, Hua Medicine reported a remarkable increase in net sales, alongside an impressive boost in gross profit margins. The termination of their agreement with Bayer allowed a strategic shift, enhancing sales metrics and underscoring operational efficiency.

During the annual American Diabetes Association conference, Hua Medicine showcased advancements in dorzagliatin research, solidifying its standing in diabetes therapy. Future plans include regional expansion and collaborations, while continuing to explore innovation in metabolic diseases, aiming for broader applications and patient benefits globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)