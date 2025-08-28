Left Menu

Manipur's Healthcare Revolution: Ensuring Quality for All

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla held a meeting to enhance healthcare delivery across the state. He emphasized bridging financial gaps and ensuring all communities access quality healthcare. The meeting discussed effective implementation of schemes, including Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana.

  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move towards improving Manipur's healthcare infrastructure, Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla spearheaded a meeting with key officials to discuss strategies for inclusive healthcare access statewide.

The meeting, held at Raj Bhavan, tackled critical issues such as financial resource gaps and the need for affordable healthcare delivery across all societal sections.

Governor Bhalla urged concrete steps to implement existing schemes effectively, ensuring universal healthcare access. Detailed presentations were given by the State Health Mission Society on key initiatives like Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana.

