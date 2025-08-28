Left Menu

CDC Leadership Exodus Over Vaccine Policy Turmoil

Senior officials from the CDC resigned due to differences over vaccine advisory changes. They criticized decisions made without data review. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s appointees influenced these changes. Attempts to increase transparency were blocked, prompting the leadership's departure.

28-08-2025
In a significant shake-up at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, senior officials, including Deb Houry and Demetre Daskalakis, resigned over alterations to the agency's vaccine advisory board.

These changes, driven by appointees of Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., were criticized for pre-emptive decision-making lacking data evaluation. The officials voiced their discomfort, highlighting concerns over the altered vaccine policies.

Efforts by CDC Director Susan Monarez to enhance transparency were thwarted, leading to her abrupt departure. The White House later confirmed her termination, prompting further unrest within the CDC's top leadership.

