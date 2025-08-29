CDC Shake-Up: Leadership Changes and Vaccine Policy Clashes

In a swift turn of events, Susan Monarez was removed from her position as director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a mere month into her role. This shift followed disagreements with Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over sensitive vaccine policy issues, marking a period of upheaval at the CDC.

Under Kennedy's leadership, the CDC has witnessed sweeping personnel changes. Announcing the layoff of 10,000 employees from U.S. health agencies, Kennedy let go of 2,400 CDC staff, though a portion were later rehired. These actions came alongside the dismissal of all 17 members of the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, replaced controversially by individuals known for anti-vaccine stances.

Meanwhile, a spate of resignations and a shooting incident at CDC headquarters have raised alarm over operational stability. High-profile departures include Debra Houry and several directors from key CDC divisions, occurring against backdrop discussions of vaccine safety, such as Kennedy's announcements to alter COVID-19 vaccine recommendations for certain groups.