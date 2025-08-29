Left Menu

CDC Leadership Crisis: O'Neill Steps In, Controversy Flares

Jim O'Neill will serve as acting director of CDC, amidst efforts by the administration to replace Susan Monarez, who is contesting her removal. The situation has caused bipartisan concern as Health Secretary Kennedy pursues controversial anti-vaccine policies. Congressional oversight is being called for by Republican senators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 29-08-2025 03:07 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 03:07 IST
Jim O'Neill has been appointed acting director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. An administration official stated that this move is part of an effort to replace Susan Monarez, whose tenure has been tumultuous. The shift comes amid contentious circumstances under Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Monarez continues to resist her removal, creating significant disruption within the CDC. Recently, three senior officials were escorted from the agency's headquarters. This upheaval has sparked bipartisan concern, as Kennedy advances anti-vaccine policies that contradict established scientific research.

Leading up to changes in immunization recommendations projected by Kennedy's newly shaped advisory committee, political tension intensifies. As a result, two Republican senators are pushing for congressional oversight, while some Democrats call for Kennedy's removal. His scheduled testimony on Capitol Hill on September 4 is expected to address these mounting issues.

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

