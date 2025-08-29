Left Menu

Dr. Nirmala Sadasivam: Revolutionizing Reproductive Medicine in India

Dr. Nirmala Sadasivam has been recognized for her pioneering work in reproductive medicine, introducing Capsule IVF in India, a cost-effective solution for assisted conception. She received the prestigious Dronacharya Award at the Indian Society of Assisted Reproduction conference, celebrating her contributions to the field and her commitment to women's health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 29-08-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 13:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Dr. Nirmala Sadasivam has made a remarkable impact in reproductive medicine by introducing the Capsule IVF technique in India. This cost-effective method is a significant advancement for the economically strained population, offering elderly women the best chance of motherhood through advanced blastocyst culturing techniques.

A recent highlight of her illustrious career was receiving the prestigious Dronacharya Award at the Indian Society of Assisted Reproduction conference. This yearly honor recognises a standout recipient from each state for contributions to reproductive medicine. Her 36 years of dedicated service have notably benefited over 50,000 elderly couples through innovative IVF techniques.

Dr. Nirmala's groundbreaking work extends to her research in the molecular biology of gametes, leading to highly successful reproductive treatment methods approved by the government. Her passion for knowledge sharing ensures the next generation of doctors is well-equipped to continue her legacy in advancing women's health.

