Mediterranean Diet & Lifestyle Changes Slash Diabetes Risk

Emphasizing the merits of a Mediterranean-style diet combined with strategic lifestyle changes, researchers at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health have unveiled findings that suggest a 31% reduction in the risk of developing type 2 diabetes (T2D). This promising study was recently published in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

As global diabetes cases soar, co-author Frank Hu, at the helm of the study, articulates a considerable impact. 'Our findings present the highest-level evidence indicating that sustained dietary adjustments and lifestyle choices could forestall millions of diabetes cases worldwide,' he noted. The study spearheaded by Harvard—orchestrated with a team from 23 Spanish universities—highlights these revelations.

Outlining the diet's key components—rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats—the study extends previous links showing improved insulin sensitivity and reduced inflammation from such dietary patterns. Examining data from the PREDIMED-Plus trial, it observed health outcomes of participants aged 55 to 75 over six years. The intervention group, adhering to calorie restrictions and engaging in regular activities, exhibited significantly improved health compared to the control cohort.

(With inputs from agencies.)