Delhi Government Launches Pilot 'Vishram Grih' for Hospital Attendants

The Delhi government is set to provide relief to attendants of hospitalised patients with the launch of 'Vishram Grih', a pilot project offering rest facilities at city hospitals. The project will begin next month, starting with Lok Nayak, Ambedkar, and Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospitals, as per an official announcement.

For a nominal charge, family members of patients will have access to Vishram Grih, equipped with basic amenities to ensure a comfortable stay. The initiative, scheduled to start in September, will initially roll out in four to five hospitals in the city, providing facilities like clean restrooms, proper bedding, and food to eliminate the need for attendants to sleep in unsafe, outdoor areas.

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh revealed the initiative will follow a public-private partnership model, repurposing existing hospital spaces or constructing new structures as needed. Singh emphasized the urgent need for such facilities, noting the long distances families often travel for treatment, impacting their well-being during hospital stays. The pilot aims for swift operationalization with plans for expansion citywide.

