Left Menu

Delhi Government Launches Pilot 'Vishram Grih' for Hospital Attendants

The Delhi government is set to launch 'Vishram Grih', a pilot project offering rest facilities for attendants of hospitalised patients. Starting in select hospitals, these rest areas provide basic amenities to support families of patients during hospital stays. The project aims to expand across more hospitals soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 19:41 IST
Delhi Government Launches Pilot 'Vishram Grih' for Hospital Attendants
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government is set to provide relief to attendants of hospitalised patients with the launch of 'Vishram Grih', a pilot project offering rest facilities at city hospitals. The project will begin next month, starting with Lok Nayak, Ambedkar, and Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospitals, as per an official announcement.

For a nominal charge, family members of patients will have access to Vishram Grih, equipped with basic amenities to ensure a comfortable stay. The initiative, scheduled to start in September, will initially roll out in four to five hospitals in the city, providing facilities like clean restrooms, proper bedding, and food to eliminate the need for attendants to sleep in unsafe, outdoor areas.

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh revealed the initiative will follow a public-private partnership model, repurposing existing hospital spaces or constructing new structures as needed. Singh emphasized the urgent need for such facilities, noting the long distances families often travel for treatment, impacting their well-being during hospital stays. The pilot aims for swift operationalization with plans for expansion citywide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Torrential Rains Paralyze Manali, Tourist Haven under Siege

Torrential Rains Paralyze Manali, Tourist Haven under Siege

 India
2
Jharkhand HC Tackles Waterbody Encroachment

Jharkhand HC Tackles Waterbody Encroachment

 India
3
Dramatic LA Car Chase Ends in Fatal Police Shooting

Dramatic LA Car Chase Ends in Fatal Police Shooting

 Global
4
Supreme Court Presses for Swift Decision on J&K Book Ban Controversy

Supreme Court Presses for Swift Decision on J&K Book Ban Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025