Tragedy Turned Blessing: Organ Donation From Brain Dead Youth Saves Lives

An 18-year-old youth, Rohan Sharma, who was declared brain dead following a road accident, has become a life-saver for three others through organ donation, officials announced.

Rohan, from Govindgarh tehsil, was admitted to Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh Hospital on August 24, suffering critical injuries from an accident on Sikar Road. Despite medical intervention, he was declared brain dead on August 30.

After consultations headed by a medical team and former MLA Ramlal Sharma, Rohan's family decided on organ donation. Consequently, his kidneys and liver were successfully transplanted, confirmed by Dr Deepak Maheshwari and facilitated by Dr Manish Agarwal at SMS Hospital.

