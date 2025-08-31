Tragedy Turned Blessing: Organ Donation From Brain Dead Youth Saves Lives
An 18-year-old, Rohan Sharma, after being declared brain dead from a road accident in Jaipur, donated his two kidneys and liver. This act gave a chance for new life to three individuals. The organ donation was facilitated by the medical staff and supported by his family.
An 18-year-old youth, Rohan Sharma, who was declared brain dead following a road accident, has become a life-saver for three others through organ donation, officials announced.
Rohan, from Govindgarh tehsil, was admitted to Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh Hospital on August 24, suffering critical injuries from an accident on Sikar Road. Despite medical intervention, he was declared brain dead on August 30.
After consultations headed by a medical team and former MLA Ramlal Sharma, Rohan's family decided on organ donation. Consequently, his kidneys and liver were successfully transplanted, confirmed by Dr Deepak Maheshwari and facilitated by Dr Manish Agarwal at SMS Hospital.
(With inputs from agencies.)