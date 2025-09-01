Empathy in Medicine: Dr. S N Basu's Guide to Patient-Centric Care

Dr. S N Basu, head of obstetrics and gynecology at Max Super Speciality Hospital, emphasized the significant impact of communication on patient outcomes in her new book, 'Communication in Healthcare: Principles, Skills and Practices'. Launched by Union Minister Anupriya Patel, the book addresses the human connection in medicine.

In New Delhi, Minister Patel praised the book as a valuable resource for medical professionals and students aiming to create a more patient-centric healthcare system. The book covers critical aspects like doctor-patient conversations, team dynamics, and crisis communication, highlighting the importance of empathy and cultural sensitivity.

Dr. Basu, a pioneer in healthcare communication in India, shares practical examples and case studies to demonstrate how effective communication is a core clinical competence. Her accolades include the Nari Shakti Award and the Hamilton Bailey Prize, showcasing her dedication to transforming healthcare practices.

