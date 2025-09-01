Left Menu

Empathy in Medicine: Dr. S N Basu's Guide to Patient-Centric Care

Dr. S N Basu's new book, launched by Union Minister Anupriya Patel, emphasizes the crucial role of communication in healthcare. It explores doctor-patient interactions, crisis communication, and empathy, urging healthcare professionals to prioritize human connection for improved patient outcomes and satisfaction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2025 14:35 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 14:35 IST
Empathy in Medicine: Dr. S N Basu's Guide to Patient-Centric Care
Communication
  • Country:
  • India

Dr. S N Basu, head of obstetrics and gynecology at Max Super Speciality Hospital, emphasized the significant impact of communication on patient outcomes in her new book, 'Communication in Healthcare: Principles, Skills and Practices'. Launched by Union Minister Anupriya Patel, the book addresses the human connection in medicine.

In New Delhi, Minister Patel praised the book as a valuable resource for medical professionals and students aiming to create a more patient-centric healthcare system. The book covers critical aspects like doctor-patient conversations, team dynamics, and crisis communication, highlighting the importance of empathy and cultural sensitivity.

Dr. Basu, a pioneer in healthcare communication in India, shares practical examples and case studies to demonstrate how effective communication is a core clinical competence. Her accolades include the Nari Shakti Award and the Hamilton Bailey Prize, showcasing her dedication to transforming healthcare practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic End in Relationship: Woman Set Ablaze by Estranged Partner

Tragic End in Relationship: Woman Set Ablaze by Estranged Partner

 India
2
Australia's Nauru Deal: A Controversial Solution for Resettling Foreign-born Criminals

Australia's Nauru Deal: A Controversial Solution for Resettling Foreign-born...

 Australia
3
Army should have consulted Kolkata Police before dismantling TMC's stage erected to protest 'harassment' of Bengal migrants: Mamata.

Army should have consulted Kolkata Police before dismantling TMC's stage ere...

 India
4
Supreme Court Pushes for Transgender-Inclusive Education Reform

Supreme Court Pushes for Transgender-Inclusive Education Reform

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025