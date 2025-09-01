Medical Device Drought: Suppliers Halt Deliveries Over Unpaid Bills in Kerala

Medical device suppliers have halted deliveries to government hospitals and medical colleges across Kerala, citing unpaid bills amounting to Rs 158.7 crore. Essential devices like guide wires, guide catheters, and coronary stents are among the items affected by this stoppage.

The Chamber of Distributors of Medical Implants and Disposables (CDMID) addressed the issue in a letter to the state government and hospital superintendents, expressing urgent concern over delayed payments. Despite assurances in August, the distributors face stock shortages as they cannot pay principal suppliers.

The financial arrears span several hospitals, including Thiruvananthapuram Medical College and Kozhikode Medical College. CDMID urges the state to clear pending invoices related to health schemes, to restore supplies and continue essential healthcare services.

