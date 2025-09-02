Left Menu

Silent Breath Thief: Obstructive Lung Disease in India's Aging Population

A comprehensive study reveals that over 14% of Indians over 45 are affected by obstructive lung disease, with men more prone than women. The LASI study shows a low awareness rate, calling for nationwide educational campaigns. Smoking and unclean cooking fuel are highlighted as major risk factors.

An alarming 14% of Indians aged 45 and above suffer from obstructive lung disease, a recent analysis by international researchers, including experts from Mumbai's International Institute for Population Sciences, has revealed. The study is part of the 'Longitudinal Aging Study in India' (LASI), a database of the aging population.

Published in PLOS One, the findings indicate a higher prevalence among men than women, increasing with age. The study also highlights a glaring lack of awareness, with only 12% of men and 11% of women aware of their condition. Authors stress the need for nationwide awareness campaigns and data-driven approaches.

Prevalence of smoking and the use of unclean cooking fuel were identified as significant risk factors, with smoking rates varying from 30% in north India to 14% in western regions. The LASI study aligns with global research, offering crucial insights into the public health issue.

