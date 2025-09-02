Kerala Tightens Reins on Private Ambulance Practices
The Kerala government is addressing unethical practices by private ambulance operators who divert patients from government hospitals for personal gain. Led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the state aims to curb this through district-level meetings and integrate ambulances with the Kerala Savari app.
In response to reports of private ambulance operators diverting accident victims from government hospitals, the Kerala government is set to hold district-level meetings with these operators, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office on Tuesday.
Departments of Health, Police, and Transport will lead this initiative. The decision emerged from a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who emphasized the need for scrutiny, noting that patients are often misled into believing that government hospitals lack adequate facilities.
In addition, complaints about exorbitant fees by private ambulances have been reported. As a countermeasure, ambulances will be integrated into the Labour Department's Kerala Savari mobile application.