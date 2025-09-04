Kennedy Faces Senate Grilling Over Health Agencies' Turmoil

US Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr is to testify before a congressional committee Thursday, facing severe scrutiny over upheaval within federal health agencies.

Summoned by the US Senate Finance Committee, Kennedy is expected to address both his ambition to "Make America Healthy Again" and the resultant controversies. Critics have accused Kennedy of enacting budgetary cuts and leadership changes that undermine public health.

Last week's ousting of CDC Director Susan Monarez has heightened tensions. Monarez claims Kennedy's actions are eroding public health safeguards, a sentiment echoed by health organizations calling for his resignation. Senator Thom Tillis emphasizes Kennedy's need to clarify his stance on vaccine policies and public health priorities.

