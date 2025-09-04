Left Menu

Zydus Lifesciences Collaborates with Synthon BV to Launch Generic MS Drug in US

Zydus Lifesciences has formed an agreement with Synthon BV to introduce a generic multiple sclerosis treatment in the US. Synthon will secure regulatory approval and manufacture, while Zydus will manage commercialization. The US market opportunity for this drug is valued at $637 million.

New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 20:33 IST
Zydus Lifesciences Collaborates with Synthon BV to Launch Generic MS Drug in US
  • Country:
  • India

Zydus Lifesciences has announced that its subsidiary is partnering with Netherlands-based Synthon BV to launch a generic drug aimed at treating multiple sclerosis in the United States market.

As stated in a regulatory filing, Zydus Lifesciences Global FZE has secured an exclusive licensing and supply agreement with Synthon BV for the US distribution of Ozanimod capsules, a generic version of ZEPOSIA. Under this agreement, Synthon is tasked with obtaining regulatory approval and handling the product's manufacturing and supply.

Meanwhile, Zydus is set to spearhead the product's commercialization efforts in the USA. With the total addressable market for Ozanimod capsules in the United States estimated at around USD 637 million by IQVIA MAT July 2025, this collaboration could hold significant market potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)

