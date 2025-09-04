Controversy Surrounds Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Vaccine Stance

US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. faced intense scrutiny from a Senate committee amid widespread criticism of his handling of the CDC and vaccine policies. Many top CDC leaders recently resigned, leaving the agency in disarray as Kennedy's controversial stance on public health comes under fire.

The Senate Finance Committee summoned Kennedy for a hearing to discuss his public health strategy. Democratic Senator Ron Wyden accused him of stacking a vaccines committee with conspiracy theorists, leading to a polarized atmosphere concerning vaccine recommendations.

Amid mounting pressure, numerous medical and public health organizations, including the Infectious Diseases Society of America, have called for Kennedy's resignation. They decry his policies as detrimental to public health and warn they could reverse medical progress and increase vaccine-preventable disease rates.

