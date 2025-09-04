Left Menu

New Ebola Outbreak Strikes Congo: Rising Cases Amid Urgent Response

The Democratic Republic of Congo declared a new Ebola outbreak with 28 suspected cases and 15 deaths. Confirmed cases are linked to the Zaire strain. WHO expects numbers to rise, deploying vaccines and medical supplies to affected areas. A previous outbreak saw significant fatalities.

Updated: 04-09-2025 21:16 IST
A new Ebola outbreak has been declared by the Democratic Republic of Congo, marking its first resurgence in three years. The alarming situation involves 28 suspected cases and 15 fatalities, attributed to the Zaire strain of the virus, confirmed by the health ministry.

The outbreak's initial detection involved a 34-year-old pregnant woman from Kasai province, hospitalized with symptoms such as high fever and vomiting. Details on her current condition remain undisclosed. The World Health Organization warns of potential increases in case numbers as transmission continues.

Historically, Ebola has deeply impacted the region, with Congo experiencing over a dozen outbreaks, the last of which occurred in Equateur province in 2022. The 2018-2020 outbreak resulted in almost 2,300 deaths. In response, the WHO is mobilizing a stockpile of treatments, including 2,000 doses of the Ervebo vaccine, essential for frontline health workers and contacts.

Preparations also include the delivery of two tons of supplies, essential for combating this deadly virus, aiming to curb further spread.

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

