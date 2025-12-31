Gael Kakuta Shines as DR Congo Secures Clash with Algeria
Gael Kakuta led the Democratic Republic of Congo to a 3-0 victory over Botswana in the Africa Cup of Nations, setting up a last 16 clash with Algeria. Kakuta scored twice and assisted another goal, ensuring his team's strong finish in Group D despite finishing second to Senegal.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-12-2025 02:50 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 02:50 IST
Gael Kakuta was the star of the show as the Democratic Republic of Congo secured a 3-0 win over Botswana in Rabat, advancing to a Round of 16 encounter against Algeria in the Africa Cup of Nations.
Despite finishing level on seven points with Senegal, DR Congo had to settle for second place due to goal difference. Nathanael Mbuku put them ahead with a precise finish, following a clever assist from Kakuta.
Kakuta added a penalty and another strike to his tally in a commanding display. Botswana, who have yet to win a game in this tournament, were eliminated after another disappointing outing.
