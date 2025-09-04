Left Menu

US Health Secretary Faces Heated Senate Scrutiny Over Vaccine Policies

US Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr endured bipartisan criticism during a three-hour Senate hearing, focused on his controversial health policies. Democratic and Republican senators questioned changes to COVID-19 vaccine recommendations and CDC leadership dismissals. Medical groups urge Kennedy's resignation, citing concerns over misinformation and public health impacts.

US Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr faced intense bipartisan questioning during a three-hour Senate committee hearing on Thursday, addressing concerns over federal health agency turmoil and COVID-19 vaccine policies.

The session devolved into heated exchanges, with senators across the political spectrum expressing their discontent over Kennedy's controversial changes, including firing CDC leaders, and his contradictory stance on Operation Warp Speed.

Medical organizations voiced disapproval of Kennedy's actions, warning that replacing experts with vaccine skeptics could erode public health progress. His tenure has become a point of contention, prompting calls for resignation to preserve scientific integrity and public safety.

