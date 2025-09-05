Delhi Zoo Proactively Fights Avian Influenza: No New Cases Reported

In a promising development, no new bird mortalities due to avian influenza have been reported at the Delhi Zoo. The officials credit their strict sanitation and biosecurity measures for this outcome.

Director Sanjeet Kumar detailed ongoing efforts, including staff training on hygiene to mitigate disease risks. Expert consultations guide the zoo's strategies.

Recent inspections by WHO and CZA, alongside measures following prior bird deaths, reflect a committed response to avian influenza risks, with the zoo currently closed to the public as a precaution.

(With inputs from agencies.)