Delhi Zoo Proactively Fights Avian Influenza: No New Cases Reported
The Delhi Zoo has reported no new bird deaths from avian influenza. Efforts include strict sanitization, staff training, and expert consultations. Recent visits by WHO and CZA officials support ongoing precautionary measures. After earlier bird deaths, the zoo closed to visitors, prioritizing animal safety.
Updated: 05-09-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 19:02 IST
In a promising development, no new bird mortalities due to avian influenza have been reported at the Delhi Zoo. The officials credit their strict sanitation and biosecurity measures for this outcome.
Director Sanjeet Kumar detailed ongoing efforts, including staff training on hygiene to mitigate disease risks. Expert consultations guide the zoo's strategies.
Recent inspections by WHO and CZA, alongside measures following prior bird deaths, reflect a committed response to avian influenza risks, with the zoo currently closed to the public as a precaution.
