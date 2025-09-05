End of Mpox Global Health Emergency: WHO's Strategic Decision

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced that mpox is no longer considered an international health emergency. This viral infection, typically characterized by flu-like symptoms and pus-filled lesions, had previously prompted global concern.

According to WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the decision reflects reduced case numbers and applies to countries particularly affected, such as the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Burundi, Sierra Leone, and Uganda. The decision follows advice from WHO's Emergency Committee, which regularly reviews such outbreaks.

The original emergency declaration came in August last year, elevating the situation to a public health emergency of international concern, WHO's highest alert level. The recent announcement marks a significant turning point in managing this outbreak.