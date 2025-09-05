Left Menu

Mpox No Longer an International Emergency, Says WHO

The World Health Organization has announced that the mpox outbreak in Africa is no longer considered an international health emergency. Originally declared a global health emergency in August, the disease, which is endemic in parts of Africa, spread through close contact. Measures remain in place despite the lifted status.

Mpox No Longer an International Emergency, Says WHO
The World Health Organization has announced that the mpox outbreak in Africa is no longer classified as an international health emergency. The update comes after an emergency panel convened by WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus advised that the situation has improved.

Mpox first emerged in early 2024 in Congo and nearby countries, spreading primarily through close contact, including sexual transmission. In response, the WHO had issued a global health emergency alert in August of the previous year, mobilizing resources and public awareness.

While the emergency status has been lifted, WHO stresses that the threat is not entirely over, urging continued vigilance. Mpox, endemic in certain African regions, is a rare disease related to smallpox, typically transmitted through contact with infected rodents or small animals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

