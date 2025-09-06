Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Tylenol's Alleged Autism Link in Pregnant Women

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will announce claims linking Tylenol use in pregnancy to autism. A new report suggests folinic acid may treat autism symptoms. Kenvue and HHS have not commented, but Kenvue's stocks dropped. Previously, a judge dismissed similar claims linking Tylenol to autism in 2023.

Updated: 06-09-2025 00:03 IST
U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is set to make an announcement about a controversial claim linking Tylenol use during pregnancy to autism, as reported by The Wall Street Journal on Friday, though no evidence was provided to support the allegation.

The report, expected soon from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which Kennedy heads, will allegedly suggest that symptoms of autism could be treated with folinic acid, a folate derivative. The news led to a significant decline in Kenvue's stock price, with more than a 6% drop.

Kenvue and HHS have not responded to these allegations, and this is not the first time such claims have been made. In 2023, a judge ruled against assertions that Tylenol causes autism in children when taken by pregnant women. The issue is further inflamed by Kennedy's past involvement with Children's Health Defense, an anti-vaccine group that recently raised similar concerns online.

