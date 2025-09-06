Left Menu

Heroic Airlift: Indian Air Force Rescues Patients from Flood-Stricken Jammu & Kashmir

The Indian Air Force airlifted two critically ill patients from a remote flood and landslide-hit area in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir. The operation, coordinated with local authorities, was necessary due to disrupted road connectivity. One patient was taken to a Military Hospital and the other to a medical college.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 06-09-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 19:18 IST
The Indian Air Force conducted a critical airlift operation on Saturday, rescuing two critically ill patients from a flood and landslide-hit remote area in Udhampur district, Jammu and Kashmir.

Collaborating with the local district administration, the IAF airlifted the patients from Latti-Marothi tehsil, where the road connectivity was severely disrupted by incessant rains and landslides, making air evacuation indispensable.

Coordinated by District Magistrate Saloni Rai under the humanitarian assistance framework, one patient was transferred to Military Hospital Udhampur, while the other received care at Government Medical College Udhampur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

