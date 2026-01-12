Left Menu

Omar Abdullah Drives Development Push in Jammu: Focus on Infrastructure and Flood Mitigation

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah assured BJP MLAs of detailed updates on development projects and emphasized timely completion. He highlighted flood restoration funding, irrigation improvements, and employment initiatives under Mission Yuva. Abdullah inaugurated numerous projects, ensuring judicious fund utilization for long-term benefits in Jammu district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 12-01-2026 20:35 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 20:35 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has pledged to keep the opposition BJP legislators informed on the progress of development projects in their constituencies. Abdullah made this assurance during a high-level meeting focused on the advancement of infrastructure in Jammu district, addressing the completion of crucial projects.

Abdullah underscored the urgency of flood restoration works, particularly in light of recent funding over Rs 1400 crore. He insisted on the judicious use of these funds for sustainable solutions, drawing parallels to the 2014 flood levels. Additionally, he outlined irrigation improvements, calling for comprehensive inspections to ensure proper water distribution.

The Chief Minister also directed that MLA involvement is crucial in events under Mission Yuva to boost employment initiatives. To encourage development, he inaugurated several housing, urban, and rural projects, emphasizing the strategic use of allocated funds before the fiscal year's end.

(With inputs from agencies.)

