Omar Abdullah Drives Development Push in Jammu: Focus on Infrastructure and Flood Mitigation
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah assured BJP MLAs of detailed updates on development projects and emphasized timely completion. He highlighted flood restoration funding, irrigation improvements, and employment initiatives under Mission Yuva. Abdullah inaugurated numerous projects, ensuring judicious fund utilization for long-term benefits in Jammu district.
- Country:
- India
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has pledged to keep the opposition BJP legislators informed on the progress of development projects in their constituencies. Abdullah made this assurance during a high-level meeting focused on the advancement of infrastructure in Jammu district, addressing the completion of crucial projects.
Abdullah underscored the urgency of flood restoration works, particularly in light of recent funding over Rs 1400 crore. He insisted on the judicious use of these funds for sustainable solutions, drawing parallels to the 2014 flood levels. Additionally, he outlined irrigation improvements, calling for comprehensive inspections to ensure proper water distribution.
The Chief Minister also directed that MLA involvement is crucial in events under Mission Yuva to boost employment initiatives. To encourage development, he inaugurated several housing, urban, and rural projects, emphasizing the strategic use of allocated funds before the fiscal year's end.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Balancing Act: Infrastructure Growth vs Environmental Preservation
Strategic AI Infrastructure: Paving the Path for India's Digital Future
CBIC Launches ICEGATE–LPMS Integration at Agartala ICP, Advancing India’s Digital Border Infrastructure
New Delhi: A Green Revolution with Smart Irrigation and Modern Water Management
Infrastructure Slows, Export Growth Cushions Construction Equipment Market