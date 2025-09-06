Left Menu

Turning Point: India's Push to Make Cancer a Notifiable Disease

An eminent New York-based oncologist welcomes a parliamentary committee's recommendation to declare cancer a notifiable disease in India. This move aims to enhance surveillance, improve data integrity, and enable targeted prevention strategies, ultimately improving outcomes and policy formulation in the fight against cancer.

06-09-2025
An influential New York-based oncologist has endorsed a recent recommendation by a parliamentary committee to classify cancer as a notifiable disease nationwide in India. This decision, viewed as pivotal in the fight against cancer, could significantly bolster data accuracy and policy development.

The recommendation came from the Rajya Sabha's Committee on Petitions, underlining the necessity for detailed data collection to address public health challenges. The committee's report, headed by Narain Dass Gupta, stresses the importance of reliable data in understanding cancer trends and shaping effective policies.

Prominent cancer specialist Dr. Dattatreyudu Nori highlighted that a national directive for mandatory cancer reporting could drastically improve the quality of incidence data, paving the way for more targeted prevention and better treatment outcomes. The initiative seeks to bypass current data collection limitations and equip policymakers with essential insights for strategic health interventions.

